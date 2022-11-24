Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Nucor were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $149.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.