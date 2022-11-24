NuCypher (NU) Market Capitalization Hits $74.27 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $74.27 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

