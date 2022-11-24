NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Position Raised by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $175.20 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

