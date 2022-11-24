O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.2% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,258.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 461,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,311,000 after buying an additional 116,130 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 22,447 shares during the period.

JEPI traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $56.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,472,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,991. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.21. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $63.67.

