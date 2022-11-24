O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Buys 1,541 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.67. 354,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,495. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $183.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.36.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

