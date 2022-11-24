O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Cuts Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lowered its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 71,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.26. 384,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,810. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.75. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $85.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

