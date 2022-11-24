O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Pfizer by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 153,642 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 42,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.85. 10,710,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,396,100. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

