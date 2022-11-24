O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.6% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.00. 2,213,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,911. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.01.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

