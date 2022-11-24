O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Makes New $431,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTEB stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.58. 5,029,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,825,964. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $55.07.

