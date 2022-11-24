O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc reduced its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 551.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HNDL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.45. 88,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,724. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.114 dividend. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 11th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

