O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 1,072 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lowered its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 461,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,277. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -555.55%.

About Icahn Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.