O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 351 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up 1.0% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 56,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 91,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 58,003 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 57,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $960,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $87.66. 220,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,292. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $81.39. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.