Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of OVLY stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.37. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter.
About Oak Valley Bancorp
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
