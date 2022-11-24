Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OVLY stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.37. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

