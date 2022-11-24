Oasis Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23.18 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $266.25 million and approximately $23.18 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,200.38 or 0.07235500 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00032758 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00077579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00060491 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023375 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04656619 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $21,355,816.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.