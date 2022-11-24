Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0463 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $265.36 million and $22.83 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.99 or 0.07250531 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00032826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00077940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00061309 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023366 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000299 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

