Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Price Performance

Shares of OMEX stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $7.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMEX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. 45.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

