Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.60 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Olympic Steel in a research note issued on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $7.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.16. The consensus estimate for Olympic Steel’s current full-year earnings is $7.45 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Olympic Steel stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. Olympic Steel has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $420.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

