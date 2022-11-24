Ontology (ONT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.64 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 24th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $158.11 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.34 or 0.07222373 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00032802 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00077631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00060660 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023471 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

