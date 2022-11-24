Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading 20% Higher

Shares of Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) rose 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 221,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 181,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Opawica Explorations Trading Up 20.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Opawica Explorations

(Get Rating)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

