Orchid 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.57 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Orchid has a market cap of $55.37 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,574.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010511 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00040610 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021682 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00238675 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08118919 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $3,068,832.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.