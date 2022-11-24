OriginTrail Market Capitalization Achieves $63.17 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $63.17 million and approximately $831,287.63 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

