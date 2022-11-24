OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Up 4.5% This Week

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $64.03 million and $787,742.16 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.04 or 0.08598558 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.00479868 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,882.81 or 0.29441847 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

