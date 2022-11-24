Osmosis (OSMO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.92 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 24th. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $287.38 million and $11.92 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00006158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Osmosis

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

