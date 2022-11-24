Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 65.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTTR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,107. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average is $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTTR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Otter Tail Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.