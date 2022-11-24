Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, Oxen has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $10.69 million and $191,442.70 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,827,971 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

