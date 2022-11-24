Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Shares Down 14.5%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) shares were down 14.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Pacific Booker Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

