Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.48. 7,316,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,552,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.42 and a 200-day moving average of $118.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The stock has a market cap of $400.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

