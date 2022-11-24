Paul Geyer Buys 3,000 Shares of Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Stock

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Paul Geyer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.71 per share, with a total value of C$26,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$159,697.85.

Paul Geyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Paul Geyer acquired 2,783 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$18,089.50.

On Friday, October 7th, Paul Geyer bought 2,217 shares of Neovasc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,589.55.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Paul Geyer purchased 2,271 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.13 per share, with a total value of C$18,456.42.

On Friday, September 16th, Paul Geyer acquired 4,486 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$37,615.11.

Neovasc Price Performance

Neovasc Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.78.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc ( TSE:NVC Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($3.67) by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.37 million.

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

