PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Given a $8.25 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) has been assigned a $8.25 price objective by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
PAVmed Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of PAVM stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.76. 538,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,380. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.77. PAVmed has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PAVmed
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PAVmed (PAVM)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.