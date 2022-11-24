PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Given a $8.25 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) has been assigned a $8.25 price objective by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of PAVM stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.76. 538,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,380. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.77. PAVmed has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PAVmed in the second quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PAVmed by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,700,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 236,448 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PAVmed in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PAVmed by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 120,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PAVmed by 372.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 66,104 shares in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

