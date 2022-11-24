Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,278 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.81% of Paycor HCM worth $36,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,499,000 after purchasing an additional 530,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,627,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,314,000 after purchasing an additional 120,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,569,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 602,158 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,205,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,192,000 after purchasing an additional 307,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.61% of the company’s stock.
Paycor HCM Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 0.39. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PYCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $47,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $135,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $47,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Paycor HCM Company Profile
Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.
