Payden & Rygel Invests $133,000 in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $968,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $13,151,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $1,402,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $18,112,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ovintiv Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

OVV traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $55.19. 2,442,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,012. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.83. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

