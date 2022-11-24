Payden & Rygel Invests $221,000 in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.77. 3,967,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,154. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.