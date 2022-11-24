PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PayPal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in PayPal by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.75. 8,851,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,729,730. The stock has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.82. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

