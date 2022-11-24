PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in PayPal by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in PayPal by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,522,000 after buying an additional 3,051,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,453,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,851,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,729,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.85. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $197.69.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.