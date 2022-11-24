PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PAYS opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. PaySign has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $157.27 million, a P/E ratio of 301.30 and a beta of 0.87.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PaySign had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. Equities analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Strobo sold 16,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $38,234.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,688.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PaySign by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 27,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PaySign by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in PaySign by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 378,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 250,200 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC increased its holdings in PaySign by 265,517.2% in the 2nd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 308,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PaySign by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,256,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

