Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.36.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTON opened at $10.03 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $47.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.61). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 116.53% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. The company had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

