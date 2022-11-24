PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target Raised to $16.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.57.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMT stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.28.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -127.89%.

In related news, CEO David Spector purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,589.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

