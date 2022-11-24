Pensana (LON:PRE) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53.20 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 53.20 ($0.63). 41,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 300,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.64).
The firm has a market cap of £136.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.28.
Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth refinery project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola.
