PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lessened by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 3.5% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,171,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 24,735.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.08. 2,511,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $254.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

