Persistence Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $345,268.31 (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, Persistence has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00003552 BTC on popular exchanges. Persistence has a market cap of $78.53 million and approximately $345,268.31 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002540 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.45 or 0.08422724 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00476712 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,842.30 or 0.29248233 BTC.
Persistence Profile
Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 156,035,416 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,535,416 tokens. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Persistence Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.
