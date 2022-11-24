Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,700 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.6% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $43,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1,080.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505,371 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 158,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,734,524. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $273.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

