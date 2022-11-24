Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 101.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 347.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 29,483 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 66.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 64,121 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 19,811 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.6% during the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 35,150 shares of company stock valued at $279,719 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

Shares of ADPT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.30. 938,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,862. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $30.51.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.