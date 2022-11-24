Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 1,057.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 63.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 77.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 136.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.21. The stock had a trading volume of 819,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,399. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $157.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Entegris Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.