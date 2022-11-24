Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 270 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $351.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.79.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,322. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $204.37 and a 1 year high of $752.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

