Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 51,940 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,940 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for 1.3% of Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 226,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 29.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 14,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,983,000.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.9 %

SWT stock traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 58,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,836. Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a 12-month low of $45.95 and a 12-month high of $113.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

