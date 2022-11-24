PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.00

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and traded as high as $5.30. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 54,981 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCS. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 226.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 59,830 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 508,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 43,006 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.