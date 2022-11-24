PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.00

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and traded as high as $5.30. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 54,981 shares trading hands.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
