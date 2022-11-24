Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Sells $3,571,500.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $3,571,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $3,649,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 123,578 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $3,100,572.02.

On Monday, November 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,771,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,811,874. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 355.62 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $43.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several research firms have commented on PINS. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Pinterest by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Pinterest by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.