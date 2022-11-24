Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Sells $3,571,500.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $3,571,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $3,649,500.00.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 123,578 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $3,100,572.02.
- On Monday, November 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00.
Pinterest Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,771,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,811,874. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 355.62 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $43.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Pinterest
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Pinterest by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Pinterest by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinterest (PINS)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.