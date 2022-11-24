Pirate Chain Achieves Market Cap of $70.61 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00002187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $70.61 million and approximately $109,558.40 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00258353 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00089050 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00056839 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002993 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,686,471 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

