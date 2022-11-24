Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $14.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.
PAGP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Plains GP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains GP from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.59.
Plains GP Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE PAGP opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 635,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 94,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Plains GP
Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
