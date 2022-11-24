Polaris Capital Management LLC Acquires 32,300 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Wabash National worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wabash National by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 30,512.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $192,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $192,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dustin T. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,261 shares of company stock valued at $976,895 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wabash National Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of research firms recently commented on WNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NYSE WNC traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 327,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Articles

